Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

LECO Quick Quote LECO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.45, compared to $1.94 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19, the EPS surprise was +11.87%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lincoln Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Lincoln Electric have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Net Sales- The Harris Products Group: $111.63 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $115.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
- Net Sales- International Welding: $292.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $260.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
- Net Sales- Americas Welding: $654.71 million compared to the $655.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
- Total Sales- The Harris Products Group: $114.21 million compared to the $119.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
- Total Sales- International Welding: $303.73 million compared to the $266.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.
- Inter-segment sales- Americas Welding: $35.49 million versus $33.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Inter-segment sales- International Welding: $11.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.85 million.
- Inter-segment sales- The Harris Products Group: $2.58 million versus $2.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Sales- Americas Welding: $690.20 million compared to the $686.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
- Total Sales- Corporate and Elimination: -$49.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$41.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%.
- Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding: $129.47 million compared to the $128.06 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Eliminations: -$3 million compared to the -$3.20 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Lincoln Electric have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.