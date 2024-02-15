Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sabre (SABR) Q4 Earnings

Sabre (SABR - Free Report) reported $687.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $707.89 million, representing a surprise of -2.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Travel Solutions - Air Bookings: 65.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 71.07 million.
  • Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings: 12.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.08 million.
  • Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded: 173.1 million compared to the 175.1 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Travel Solutions - Total Bookings: 78.18 million compared to the 84.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Hospitality Solutions- Central Reservations System Transactions: 28.69 million compared to the 29.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Hospitality Solutions: $75.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $75.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions: $621.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $642.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue: $145.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue: $475.95 million compared to the $498.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
Shares of Sabre have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

