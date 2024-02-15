Back to top

InterDigital (IDCC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $105.52 million, down 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104.31 million, representing a surprise of +1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how InterDigital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Recurring Revenues: $103.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.77 million.
  • Revenues- Recurring revenues- CE, IoT/Auto: $17.10 million versus $14.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Catch-up revenues: $2.20 million versus $13.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Recurring revenues- Smartphone: $88.10 million compared to the $76.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of InterDigital have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

