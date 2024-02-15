Sunoco (SUN) Lags on Q4 Earnings, Ups '24 Adjusted EBITDA View

Sunoco LP ( SUN Quick Quote SUN - Free Report) reported the fourth-quarter 2023 loss of $1.50 per unit, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.01. The bottom line turned around from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 42 cents.
Total quarterly revenues of $5.64 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion. However, the top line declined from the $5.92 billion reported a year ago.
Weak quarterly earnings resulted from lower motor fuel sales across all segments.
Segmental Performance
Sunoco reports financial results through two reportable segments — Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other.
Fuel Distribution and Marketing: Total revenues from the segment decreased to $5.4 billion from $5.7 billion in the comparable period of 2022 primarily due to lower motor fuel sales. The reported figure is slightly above our estimate of $5.3 billion. All Other: The unit reported total revenues of $213 million compared with $226 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year downside can be attributed to lower motor and non-motor fuel sales. The reported figure also lagged our estimate of $216 million.
In terms of volumes, the partnership sold 2.2 billion gallons of fuel in the reported quarter, up 11% from the 2 billion gallons reported in the year-ago period. The metric also beat our estimate of 1.9 billion gallons.
Motor fuel gross profit per gallon was 12.3 cents compared with the year-ago level of 12.8 cents.
Sunoco reported a total operating loss of $43 million, which significantly declined from the profit of $96 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $156.3 million.
For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2023, the net loss was $106 million versus a net income of $55 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The figure also missed our estimate of a net income of $102.3 million.
Distributable Cash Flow
The adjusted distributable cash flow totaled $148 million in the fourth quarter, down from the year-ago level of $153 million.
Expenses & Capital Expenditure
The total cost of sales and operating expenses in the reported quarter declined to $5.7 billion from $5.8 billion a year ago.
The partnership incurred a capital expenditure of $83 million in the fourth quarter, comprising $50 million in growth capital and $33 million in maintenance capital.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2023, Sunoco had cash and cash equivalents of $29 million, and a net long-term debt of $3.6 billion.
Guidance
For 2024, the partnership expects adjusted EBITDA between $975 million and $1 billion, indicating an increase from the $964 million reported in 2023.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Sunoco currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors interested in the
energy sector may look at some better-ranked companies mentioned below. The three companies presently sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Equitrans Midstream ( ETRN Quick Quote ETRN - Free Report) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets, primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high and low-pressure gathering lines.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETRN’s 2024 EPS is pegged at 90 cents. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 60 days. ETRN’s 2024 earnings are expected to rise 34.3% year over year.
Energy Transfer ( ET Quick Quote ET - Free Report) is a publicly traded limited partnership focused on diverse energy assets in the United States. Its core operations involve natural gas midstream services, transportation, storage, crude oil facilities and marketing assets.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.22. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 30 days. ET’s 2024 earnings are expected to rise 18% year over year.
Subsea 7 S.A. ( SUBCY Quick Quote SUBCY - Free Report) helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a top player in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services market, which is expected to grow as oil and gas production moves further offshore.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUBCY’s 2024 EPS is pegged at 91 cents. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 30 days. SUBCY’s 2024 earnings are expected to soar 277% year over year.
Image: Bigstock
Sunoco (SUN) Lags on Q4 Earnings, Ups '24 Adjusted EBITDA View
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) reported the fourth-quarter 2023 loss of $1.50 per unit, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.01. The bottom line turned around from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 42 cents.
Total quarterly revenues of $5.64 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion. However, the top line declined from the $5.92 billion reported a year ago.
Weak quarterly earnings resulted from lower motor fuel sales across all segments.
Sunoco LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Sunoco LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
Segmental Performance
Sunoco reports financial results through two reportable segments — Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other.
Fuel Distribution and Marketing: Total revenues from the segment decreased to $5.4 billion from $5.7 billion in the comparable period of 2022 primarily due to lower motor fuel sales. The reported figure is slightly above our estimate of $5.3 billion.
All Other: The unit reported total revenues of $213 million compared with $226 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year downside can be attributed to lower motor and non-motor fuel sales. The reported figure also lagged our estimate of $216 million.
In terms of volumes, the partnership sold 2.2 billion gallons of fuel in the reported quarter, up 11% from the 2 billion gallons reported in the year-ago period. The metric also beat our estimate of 1.9 billion gallons.
Motor fuel gross profit per gallon was 12.3 cents compared with the year-ago level of 12.8 cents.
Sunoco reported a total operating loss of $43 million, which significantly declined from the profit of $96 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $156.3 million.
For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2023, the net loss was $106 million versus a net income of $55 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The figure also missed our estimate of a net income of $102.3 million.
Distributable Cash Flow
The adjusted distributable cash flow totaled $148 million in the fourth quarter, down from the year-ago level of $153 million.
Expenses & Capital Expenditure
The total cost of sales and operating expenses in the reported quarter declined to $5.7 billion from $5.8 billion a year ago.
The partnership incurred a capital expenditure of $83 million in the fourth quarter, comprising $50 million in growth capital and $33 million in maintenance capital.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2023, Sunoco had cash and cash equivalents of $29 million, and a net long-term debt of $3.6 billion.
Guidance
For 2024, the partnership expects adjusted EBITDA between $975 million and $1 billion, indicating an increase from the $964 million reported in 2023.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Sunoco currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked companies mentioned below. The three companies presently sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Equitrans Midstream (ETRN - Free Report) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets, primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high and low-pressure gathering lines.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETRN’s 2024 EPS is pegged at 90 cents. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 60 days. ETRN’s 2024 earnings are expected to rise 34.3% year over year.
Energy Transfer (ET - Free Report) is a publicly traded limited partnership focused on diverse energy assets in the United States. Its core operations involve natural gas midstream services, transportation, storage, crude oil facilities and marketing assets.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.22. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 30 days. ET’s 2024 earnings are expected to rise 18% year over year.
Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY - Free Report) helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a top player in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services market, which is expected to grow as oil and gas production moves further offshore.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUBCY’s 2024 EPS is pegged at 91 cents. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 30 days. SUBCY’s 2024 earnings are expected to soar 277% year over year.