InterDigital (IDCC) Q4 Earnings Beat Despite Lower Revenues

InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) reported relatively modest fourth-quarter 2023 results, with both the bottom line and top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company generated lower revenues year over year, owing to declining catch-up revenues. However, healthy improvement in profit margins and record return of capital to shareholders were positive factors. Net Income
Quarterly net income improved to $39.1 million or $1.41 per share, up from $32.4 million or $1.08 per share in the year-earlier quarter. Despite top-line decline, income tax benefits led to higher net income.
Non-GAAP net income was $37.5 million or $1.41 per share, down from $48.6 million or $1.62 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. In 2023, GAAP net income rose to $214.1 million or $7.62 per share from $93.7 million or $3.07 per share in 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $254.4 million or $9.23 per share, up from $154.8 million or $5.08 per share in the prior year. Revenues
Net sales in the quarter declined to $105.5 million from $117.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The 10% year-over-year reduction was induced by lower catch-up revenues during the quarter. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $104 million.
In 2023, the company reported total revenues of $549.6 million, up from $457.8 million in 2022. In the fourth quarter, total recurring revenues were $103.3 million, marginally down from $103.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Net sales surpassed our estimate of $77.7 million. Smartphone revenues decreased 1% year over year to $88.1 million. Net sales from CE, loT/Auto declined to $17.1 million from $28.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Total catch-up revenues decreased to $2.2 million from $13.5 million. Net sales fell short of our estimate of $26.9 million. Other Details
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 18% year over year to $53.3 million. Total operating expenses rose 2% year over year to $80.2 million due to higher general and administrative costs. Operating income fell to $25.3 million from $38.6 million in year earlier quarter.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
In the fourth quarter, InterDigital utilized $23.5 million of cash from operating activities against $356.5 million cash generated from operations in the year-earlier period. In 2023, the company generated $213.7 million of cash from operating activities compared to $286 million cash generated in 2022. As of Dec 31, 2023, it had $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $84.3 million of long-term debt and other long-term liabilities compared to respective tallies of $1.2 billion or $660.7 million in 2022.
Outlook
For the first quarter of 2024, InterDigital estimates revenues to be between $245 million and $255 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the band of $116-$131 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be within $2.40-$2.95 per share.
For 2024, management anticipates revenues in the range of $620-$670 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted at about $310-$345 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected between $7.45 and $8.76 per share. Management expects positive momentum to drive the top line in 2024. The newly inked license agreement with Samsung will likely boost revenues in the upcoming quarter. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
InterDigital currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%. NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 13.28%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Qualcomm Inc. ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.9%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 15.55%. It designs, manufactures and markets digital wireless telecom products and services based on the Code Division Multiple Access technology. The products include CDMA-based integrated circuits and system software for wireless voice and data communications as well as global positioning system products.
