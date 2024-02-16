Back to top

Travere (TVTX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX - Free Report) reported $45.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.4%. EPS of -$1.16 for the same period compares to -$1.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.25 million, representing a surprise of +9.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Travere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tiopronin products / Thiola: $25.22 million versus $24.69 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
  • Revenue- FILSPARI: $14.70 million compared to the $14.61 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenue- License and collaboration revenue: $5.14 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46%.
Shares of Travere have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

