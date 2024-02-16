We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unity Software Inc. (U) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed at $35.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2024. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $536.48 million, up 18.96% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.02% downward. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Unity Software Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.36. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.91 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.