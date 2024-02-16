We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $42.77, demonstrating a -1.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
The architectural glass maker's shares have seen an increase of 1.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tecnoglass in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 29, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 31.19% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $201.01 million, indicating a 4.79% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tecnoglass. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Tecnoglass presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.42.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 104, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.