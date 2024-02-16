We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA - Free Report) closed at $6.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.03% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 4.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.86.
It is also worth noting that LOMA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
