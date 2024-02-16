We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) ending at $5.45, denoting a -0.18% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 3.57% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archer Aviation Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. As of now, Archer Aviation Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.