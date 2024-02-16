Back to top

Bloom Energy (BE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) reported $356.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.8%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -25.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was -12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bloom Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Installation: $26.03 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.06 million.
  • Revenue- Service: $52.57 million compared to the $49.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Product: $261.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $386.34 million.
  • Revenue- Electricity: $16.50 million versus $14.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Service: -$2.48 million compared to the -$6.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Product: $89.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $131.94 million.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Electricity: $7.39 million versus $3.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Installation: -$1.82 million compared to the -$5.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Bloom Energy have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

