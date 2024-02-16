We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $5.83, indicating a +1.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$2.06, reflecting a 11.96% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $241.83 million, down 25.25% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.