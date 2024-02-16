Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About 10x Genomics (TXG) Q4 Earnings

10x Genomics (TXG - Free Report) reported $183.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. EPS of -$0.41 for the same period compares to -$0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.36, the EPS surprise was -13.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how 10x Genomics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Consumables: $140.31 million compared to the $135.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Services: $5.27 million compared to the $4.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +128.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Instruments: $38.40 million compared to the $36.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.9% year over year.
Shares of 10x Genomics have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

