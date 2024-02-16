We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) reported $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was -0.61%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Digital Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Digital Realty Trust here>>>
- Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.08 versus $0.29 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Rental revenues: $885.69 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $901.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
- Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities: $316.63 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $339.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%.
- Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other: $46.42 million versus $47.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
- Revenues- Interconnection and other: $106.41 million versus $108.98 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
- Revenues- Fee Income: $14.33 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +90.9%.
- Tenant reimbursements: $363.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $383.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.6%.
- Revenues- Other: $0.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.
Shares of Digital Realty Trust have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.