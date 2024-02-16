Back to top

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) reported $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was -0.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Digital Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.08 versus $0.29 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Rental revenues: $885.69 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $901.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities: $316.63 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $339.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other: $46.42 million versus $47.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
  • Revenues- Interconnection and other: $106.41 million versus $108.98 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
  • Revenues- Fee Income: $14.33 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +90.9%.
  • Tenant reimbursements: $363.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $383.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.6%.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.
Shares of Digital Realty Trust have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

