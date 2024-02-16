Back to top

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) reported $323.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $329.85 million, representing a surprise of -1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BJ's Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: 0.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
  • Number of restaurants: 216 versus 218 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Restaurant operating weeks: 2,821 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,826.
Shares of BJ's Restaurants have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

