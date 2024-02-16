We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) reported $323.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $329.85 million, representing a surprise of -1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how BJ's Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales: 0.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
- Number of restaurants: 216 versus 218 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Restaurant operating weeks: 2,821 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,826.
Shares of BJ's Restaurants have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.