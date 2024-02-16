We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Limbach (LMB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Limbach (LMB - Free Report) reached $45.22, with a +1.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 21.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 7.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Limbach in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.40, showcasing a 27.27% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $131.25 million, indicating an 8.52% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Limbach. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Limbach is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Limbach is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.2, so one might conclude that Limbach is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, LMB's PEG ratio is currently 2.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.