Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +0.93%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants: 9.9% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 8.5%.
- Restaurants at the end - Total: 741 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 738.
- Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total: 106 versus 102 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants: 8.9% compared to the 7.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Total: 635 compared to the 635 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse: 582 versus 581 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Store weeks - Franchise restaurants: 1,310 versus 1,303 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Store weeks - Company restaurants: 8,158 compared to the 8,192 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse: $1,888 versus $1,938.70 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants opened - Company: 12 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.
- Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $7 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $7.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
- Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.