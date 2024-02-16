Back to top

Yelp (YELP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Yelp (YELP - Free Report) reported revenue of $342.38 million, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paying Advertising Locations: 544 thousand compared to the 551.67 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services: $203.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $200.52 million.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other: $124.23 million compared to the $124.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue- Transactions: $2.93 million versus $3.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
  • Net revenue- Other services: $12.08 million compared to the $12.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Advertising: $327.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $325.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
Shares of Yelp have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

