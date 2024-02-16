Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sixth St (TSLX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sixth Street (TSLX - Free Report) reported $119.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115.18 million, representing a surprise of +3.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments: $117.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.06 million.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $2.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.04 million.
  • Investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $111.48 million versus $108.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sixth St have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

