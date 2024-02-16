Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AtriCure (ATRC) Q4 Earnings

AtriCure (
ATRC Quick Quote ATRC - Free Report) reported $106.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%. EPS of -$0.21 for the same period compares to -$0.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AtriCure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
United States Revenue- Pain management: $12.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%. International Revenue- Pain management: $0.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +336.6%. United States Revenue- Total ablation: $52.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. International Revenue- Total ablation: $11.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%. United States Revenue- Total: $88.76 million versus $86.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change. International Revenue- Appendage management: $6.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39%. United States Revenue- Open ablation: $27.30 million compared to the $27.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year. International Revenue- Open ablation: $8.47 million versus $8.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $12.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.6%. International Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $1.85 million compared to the $1.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. United States Revenue- Appendage management: $35.83 million versus $34.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change. International- Total: $17.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.8%. View all Key Company Metrics for AtriCure here>>>
Shares of AtriCure have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
