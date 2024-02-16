Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Air Lease (AL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Air Lease (AL - Free Report) reported $716.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. EPS of $1.89 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $683.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +71.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Lease performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Number of Aircraft in Service - Owned fleet: 463 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 465.
  • Revenues- Aircraft sales, trading and other: $72.49 million versus $67.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.8% change.
  • Revenues- Rental of flight equipment: $644.07 million compared to the $616.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
Shares of Air Lease have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

