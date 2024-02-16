Back to top

Con Ed (ED) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.44 billion, down 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +2.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Con Ed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Non-utility: $1 million versus $12.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Electric: $2.36 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Gas: $689 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $775.98 million.
  • Operating revenues- O&R: $253 million versus $267.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- O&R- Electric: $171 million compared to the $184.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating revenues- O&R- Gas: $82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.37 million.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY: $3.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.44 billion.
  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Steam: $144 million compared to the $146.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- O&R: $26 million versus $22.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Con Ed have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

