American Well Corporation (AMWL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) reported revenue of $70.68 million, down 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.17, compared to -$0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.98 million, representing a surprise of +1.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Well Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Platform subscription: $27.27 million compared to the $29.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $11.26 million versus $9.26 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Visits: $32.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
Shares of American Well Corporation have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

