New Strong Sell Stocks for February 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) is an agro-industrial company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) is a lifestyle retail chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) is a company that sells and rents wellheads and pressure control equipments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.

