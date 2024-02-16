We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dropbox (DBX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Dropbox (DBX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 50 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.17% and increasing 25% year over year.
Revenues of $635 million increased 6% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 0.67%.
Total annual recurring revenues came in at $2.523 billion, up 0.3% year over year.
Quarter Details
Dropbox exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with 18.12 million paying users, marking a sequential decline of roughly 0.05 million. The average revenue per paying user was $138.83, up more than $4 year over year.
In the fourth quarter, Dropbox reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 82.3%, up 20 basis points (bps) year over year.
Dropbox, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote
In the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $158.9 million, down 8.5% year over year.
Sales & marketing expenses increased 16% year over year to $111.1 million.
General & administrative expenses jumped 11.4% year over year to $47.7 million.
Dropbox reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 32.2%, up 230 bps year over year.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, DBX recorded a net gain on real estate assets of $158.8 million related to the partial termination of the lease for its San Francisco corporate headquarters.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2023, Dropbox had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.36 billion compared with $1.31 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.
In the fourth quarter, Dropbox reported a free cash flow of $190.3 million as compared with $246.5 million reported in the previous quarter.
Guidance
For first-quarter 2024, Dropbox expects revenues between $627 million and $630 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be roughly 33%.
For 2024, Dropbox expects revenues between $2.535 billion and $2.55 billion. At constant currency, revenues are expected between $2.532 billion and $2.547 billion.
The company expects gross margin to be in the 83-83.5% range for the full year. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the 32-32.5% range.
Dropbox expects free cash flow between $910 million and $950 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Dropbox currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
DBX shares have gained 10.4% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 7.5%.
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , Itron (ITRI - Free Report) and CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While Dell carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Itron and CrowdStrike sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dell Technologies shares have gained 8.1% year to date. DELL is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 29.
Itron shares have gained 2.5% year to date. ITRI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 26.
CrowdStrike shares have jumped 29.8% year to date. CRWD is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 5.