EPAM Systems (EPAM) Gains 8% as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

EPAM Systems’ ( EPAM Quick Quote EPAM - Free Report) shares gained 8% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results. The company’s fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $2.75 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51. However, the figure decreased 6.1% year over year.
Revenues were $1.16 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark of $1.14 billion. However, the top line declined 6% year over year. On a constant-currency basis, excluding the effect of EPAM's withdrawal from Russia, the top line decreased 7.1% year over year.
The year-over-year decline in revenues reflects the negative impacts of a slowdown in IT spending in the ongoing uncertain macroeconomic environment. The company's decision to move out of the Russian market affected its top line.
Geography-wise, EPAM generated 58.4% of the total revenues from the Americas, down 7.6% year over year. Revenues from the EMEA, contributing 39.2% to total revenues, decreased 0.3% year over year.
Sales in the Asia Pacific region declined 10.9% year over year and accounted for 2.3% of revenues. Central and Eastern Europe, representing 0.1% of revenues, plunged 91.6% year over year.
Quarterly Details
Segment-wise, Business Information & Media declined 14.8% year over year to $178 million and accounted for 15.4% of the company’s revenues.
Financial Services decreased 7.1% on a year-over-year basis to $242.3 million and accounted for 20.9% of revenues.
Software & Hi-Tech was down 16.8% to $169 million and Travel & Consumer declined 4.4% to $258.2 million. Software & Hi-Tech and Travel & Consumer accounted for 14.6% and 22.3% of revenues, respectively.
Life Science & Healthcare jumped 11.6% year over year to $140 million and accounted for 12.1% of revenues. The Emerging Verticals segment improved 4.2% year over year to $169.7 million and contributed 14.7% to revenues.
EPAM’s non-GAAP gross profit declined 9% to $382 million, while the gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 33%. The non-GAAP operating income decreased 8.7% year over year to $200.4 million. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 50 bps to 17.3%.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2023, EPAM had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $2.04 billion, up from $1.88 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.
As of Dec 31, 2023, the long-term debt was $26.1 million, down from $27.5 million as of Sep 30, 2023.
In the fourth quarter, EPAM generated operating and free cash flows of $171.4 million and $161.4 million, respectively. In fiscal 2023, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $562.6 million and $534.2 million, respectively.
Guidance
EPAM provided guidance for the first quarter of 2024. The company estimates reporting revenues between $1.155 billion and $1.165 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 4% at the midpoint of the guidance range.
Management projects the non-GAAP operating income in the range of 13.5-14.5% of revenues. Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $2.26-$2.34 per share.
For 2024, the company projects year-over-year revenue growth rate in the range of 1-4%. The company expects its non-GAAP operating income in the range of 14.5-15.5% of revenues. EPAM forecasts non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $10.00-$10.40 per share.
EPAM expects 59.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for 2024. It expects a non-GAAP tax rate for both the first quarter and fiscal 2024 to be 24%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, EPAM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of EPAM have declined 10.9% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are
BlackLine ( BL Quick Quote BL - Free Report) , Dell Technologies ( DELL Quick Quote DELL - Free Report) and Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share in the past 90 days. Shares of BL have lost 16.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share has been revised northward by a penny to $1.73 in the past 30 days. Shares of DELL have surged 94.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by 4 cents northward to $1.71 per share. Shares of ANET have rallied 92.8% in the past year.
