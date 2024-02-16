Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Loses 6.7% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Read MoreHide Full Article

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report)  reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted earnings of $7.1 per share beat the consensus estimate by 62.8% but plunged 32.1% year over year. Total revenues of $2.76 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and decreased slightly from the year-ago reported figure.

Investors seem to be unimpressed by the earnings beat as shares of CAR declined 6.7% from the date of earning release on Feb 12.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Segmental Revenues

The Americas segment’s revenues of $2.17 billion decreased 1.8% year over year. The figure missed our estimate of $2.78 billion.

The International segment’s revenues of $597 million beat our estimate by 8.3% and increased 5.3% year over year.

Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was $311 million, down 53% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.25% compared with 23.75% in the year-ago quarter. 

Adjusted EBITDA for the Americas segment was $309 million, down 50% year over year. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $28 million, down 56% from the year-ago figure.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Avis Budget exited fourth-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $555 million compared with $572 million at the end of the previous quarter. Corporate debt was $4.82 billion compared with $4.67 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

CAR generated $793 million in net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $579 million while capital expenditures were $93 million in the reported quarter. The company repurchased 1.4 million shares for $257 million during the quarter. Avis Budget returned $355 million as dividends for the first time since its inception.

Currently, Avis Budget carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Some Business Services Stocks

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report)  reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 beat the consensus estimate by 1.4% and grew 8.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.67 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.2% and improved 6.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis as well on an organic constant-currency basis.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2024 results.

Quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.41 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.8% and exceeded the year-ago quarter by 31.8%. The company reported revenues of $2.57 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increased 12.9% year over year. Revenues, excluding billable expenses, were $1.77 billion, up 13% year over year.

Waste Management Inc. (WM - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted EPS of $1.74 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7% and improved 33.9% year over year. Total revenues of $5.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 5.7% year over year.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - free report >>

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - free report >>

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - free report >>

Published in

business-services earnings