Portfolio Income Growth Aids PRA Group's (PRAA) Q4 Earnings

PRA Group, Inc. ( PRAA Quick Quote PRAA - Free Report) incurred a fourth-quarter 2023 loss of 22 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents per share. Notably, the company reported earnings of 41 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues of $221.4 million fell 0.6% year over year in the quarter under review. However, the top line outpaced the consensus mark by 5.3%.
The better-than-expected fourth-quarter results gained from robust portfolio income, growing cash collection, improving pricing and better operational results in Brazil and Europe. Its shares jumped 12.4% in the pre-market session. However, the upside was partially offset by increased expenses and weakness in the U.S. business.
Quarterly Operational Update
Total cash collections of PRA Group grew 4.8% year over year to $410.3 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The metric benefited on the back of higher cash collections from Brazil and Europe, partially offset by decreased collections in the United States.
The portfolio income of $194.6 million advanced 5.3% year over year in the fourth quarter and marginally surpassed the consensus mark. Other revenues increased 4.8% year over year to more than $4 million, but missing the consensus mark by 4.6%.
Total operating expenses of $175.9 million jumped 7.6% year over year due to higher compensation and employee services, legal collection costs, agency fees, communication and other operating expenses.
PRA Group incurred a net loss of $5.9 million in the quarter under review against the prior-year quarter’s net income of $17.1 million.
It purchased nonperforming loan portfolios of $284.9 million in the fourth quarter, which dropped 1.1% year over year. The cash efficiency ratio was at 57.3%. The estimated remaining collections (“ERC”) of PRA Group amounted to $6.4 billion at the fourth-quarter end.
Financial Update (As of Dec 31, 2023)
PRA Group exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $112.5 million, which climbed from the $83.4 million level at 2022 end. It had $1.3 billion remaining under its credit facilities at the fourth-quarter end. Total assets of $4.5 billion increased from the 2022-end figure of $4.2 billion.
Borrowings were $2.9 billion, up from the $2.5 billion figure as of Dec 31, 2022. Total equity of $1.2 billion slipped from the 2022-end level of $1.3 billion.
Full Year Results
For 2023, total revenues decreased 17% from the 2022 level to $802.6 million due to lower portfolio income and other revenues. Total operating expenses rose 3.1% year over year to $702.1 million. It reported a loss per share of $2.13 for 2023 against earnings of $2.94 in 2022.
Forward View
For 2024, it expects solid portfolio investment levels on the back of higher U.S. portfolio supply and favorable returns. PRAA expects cash collections in 2024 to witness double-digit growth. Its shift to lower-cost locations and expense management is likely to result in modest growth in expenses.
The effective tax rate is expected in the low 20% range this year. The cash efficiency ratio is projected at more than 60% for 2024. It also expects a return on average tangible equity within 6-8% for the year. PRA Group is likely to collect an ERC balance of $1.5 billion within the next 12 months.
