Company News for Feb 16, 2024

  • Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. ((HBI - Free Report) ) declined 8.05% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share.
  • The Wendy's Company’s ((WEN - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.
  • Shares of Energy Transfer LP ((ET - Free Report) ) increased 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus of $0.29 per share.
  • CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s ((CF - Free Report) ) shares fell 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.49 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share.

