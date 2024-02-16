Andersons (ANDE) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

The Andersons ( ANDE Quick Quote ANDE - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Feb 20. Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANDE’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion, suggesting a 9.9% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.11 per share, which suggests a 13.3% improvement from the year-ago quarter's actual. The consensus estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter has been unchanged constant over the past 60 days.
Q3 Results
In the last reported quarter, Andersons reported year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings. The top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Andersons’s earnings have missed the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while beating in the other three quarters, the average surprise being 32.7%.
Factors to Note
The company’s Trade segment is expected to have benefited from the strong momentum in its merchandising businesses. Also, recent investments in food and pet food ingredients are likely to have contributed to the segment’s performance in the fourth quarter.
The Renewables segment’s results are expected to reflect strong ethanol crush margins in the quarter. Enhanced efficiency at its production facilities, with improved ethanol and corn oil yield, and lower costs are expected to have contributed to earnings. The merchandising businesses, including renewable diesel feedstocks, continue to deliver solid earnings on higher volumes and strong co-product values. The Nutrient & Industrial segment’s results in the fourth quarter are likely to reflect the impacts of lower volume. However, the company’s expectation for the segment’s results remains solid, backed by higher demand for fertilizer and specialty liquid products. What our Zacks Model Indicates
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Andersons this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Anderson is 0.00%. Zacks Rank: ANDE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell). Price Performance
Andersons’ shares have gained 22.6% in the past year against the
industry’s 1.8% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. ( AEO Quick Quote AEO - Free Report) , expected to release fourth quarter 2023 earnings soon, has an Earnings ESP of +2.88 and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. AEO has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 23%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 50 cents. Eldorado Gold ( EGO Quick Quote EGO - Free Report) , scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 22, currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share. The consensus estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings has moved up 25% in the past 30 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 496%. Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) , scheduled to release earnings on Mar 7, has an Earnings ESP of +1.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco Wholesale’s earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 is pegged at $3.59. COST currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 2.6%, on average. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Andersons (ANDE) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
The Andersons (ANDE - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Feb 20.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANDE’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion, suggesting a 9.9% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.11 per share, which suggests a 13.3% improvement from the year-ago quarter's actual. The consensus estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter has been unchanged constant over the past 60 days.
The Andersons, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
The Andersons, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Andersons, Inc. Quote
Q3 Results
In the last reported quarter, Andersons reported year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings. The top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Andersons’s earnings have missed the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while beating in the other three quarters, the average surprise being 32.7%.
Factors to Note
The company’s Trade segment is expected to have benefited from the strong momentum in its merchandising businesses. Also, recent investments in food and pet food ingredients are likely to have contributed to the segment’s performance in the fourth quarter.
The Renewables segment’s results are expected to reflect strong ethanol crush margins in the quarter. Enhanced efficiency at its production facilities, with improved ethanol and corn oil yield, and lower costs are expected to have contributed to earnings. The merchandising businesses, including renewable diesel feedstocks, continue to deliver solid earnings on higher volumes and strong co-product values.
The Nutrient & Industrial segment’s results in the fourth quarter are likely to reflect the impacts of lower volume. However, the company’s expectation for the segment’s results remains solid, backed by higher demand for fertilizer and specialty liquid products.
What our Zacks Model Indicates
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Andersons this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Anderson is 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: ANDE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).
Price Performance
Andersons’ shares have gained 22.6% in the past year against the industry’s 1.8% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) , expected to release fourth quarter 2023 earnings soon, has an Earnings ESP of +2.88 and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. AEO has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 23%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 50 cents.
Eldorado Gold (EGO - Free Report) , scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 22, currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share. The consensus estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings has moved up 25% in the past 30 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 496%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST - Free Report) , scheduled to release earnings on Mar 7, has an Earnings ESP of +1.50.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco Wholesale’s earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 is pegged at $3.59. COST currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 2.6%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.