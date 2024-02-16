We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) reported a GAAP loss of 39 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2023, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.65 per share.
However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 160%.
Revenues increased 27% year over year to $2.303 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.62%. The upside was driven by strong performance in total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.
The company’s shares have increased 18.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 9.2%.
DoorDash, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DoorDash, Inc. Quote
Quarter in Details
In the fourth quarter of 2023, total orders increased 23% year over year to 574 million.
Marketplace GOV increased 22% year over year to $17.6 billion.
Adjusted gross margin was 48.5% compared with 46.4% reported in the year-ago quarter.
The contribution margin was 29.9% compared with 24.6% in the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter under review, adjusted sales & marketing expenses increased 8.1% year over year to $428 million.
In the fourth quarter, adjusted research & development expenses moved up 0.8% year over year to $132 million.
Adjusted general & administrative expenses declined 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $194 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was $363 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITDA of $117 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2023, DoorDash had $4.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $3.82 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.
Cash flow from operations was $485 million in the fourth quarter compared with the third-quarter 2023 cash flow of $398 million.
Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was $398 million, higher than the third quarter’s figure of $324 million.
Guidance
For the first quarter of 2024, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $18.5-$18.9 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $320-$380 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DoorDash currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , Inseego (INSG - Free Report) and HP (HPQ - Free Report) each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dell Technologies shares have increased 8.1% in the year-to-date period. DELL is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 27.
Inseego’s shares have increased 64.2% in the year-to-date period. INSG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.
HP’s shares have increased 7.6% in the year-to-date period. HPQ is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 28.