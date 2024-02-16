Back to top

DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) reported a GAAP loss of 39 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2023, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.65 per share.

However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 160%.

Revenues increased 27% year over year to $2.303 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.62%. The upside was driven by strong performance in total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.

The company’s shares have increased 18.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 9.2%.

Quarter in Details

In the fourth quarter of 2023, total orders increased 23% year over year to 574 million.

Marketplace GOV increased 22% year over year to $17.6 billion.

Adjusted gross margin was 48.5% compared with 46.4% reported in the year-ago quarter.

The contribution margin was 29.9% compared with 24.6% in the year-ago quarter.

In the quarter under review, adjusted sales & marketing expenses increased 8.1% year over year to $428 million.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted research & development expenses moved up 0.8% year over year to $132 million.

Adjusted general & administrative expenses declined 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $194 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $363 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITDA of $117 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, DoorDash had $4.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $3.82 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.

Cash flow from operations was $485 million in the fourth quarter compared with the third-quarter 2023 cash flow of $398 million.

Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was $398 million, higher than the third quarter’s figure of $324 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $18.5-$18.9 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $320-$380 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DoorDash currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) , Inseego (INSG - Free Report) and HP (HPQ - Free Report) each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dell Technologies shares have increased 8.1% in the year-to-date period. DELL is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 27.

Inseego’s shares have increased 64.2% in the year-to-date period. INSG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.

HP’s shares have increased 7.6% in the year-to-date period. HPQ is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 28.

 


