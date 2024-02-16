We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AVANGRID (AGR) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
AVANGRID, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 35.7% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
During the third quarter, AVANGRID reached a milestone of 8.6-gigawatt wind and solar capacity, which is enough to power more than 2.8 million homes. This achievement is expected to have contributed in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.
AGR’s new rate case approval is expected to have a positive impact on its fourth-quarter overall performance.
AVANGRID’s fourth-quarter overall results are likely to gain from higher production and lower operation and maintenance costs.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 141%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.42 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 12%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AVANGRID this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.
Avangrid, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Avangrid, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Avangrid, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -4.05%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, AVANGRID carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
