Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Royalty Pharma (RPRX - Free Report) reported $736 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.8%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $702.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +11.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Royalty Pharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise: $110.53 million versus $234.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tysabri: $22.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.28 million.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Imbruvica: $16.39 million versus $61.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Xtandi: $15.05 million versus $46.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Promacta: $18.76 million versus $54.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trelegy: $60.19 million compared to the $58.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Nurtec ODT: $2.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.47 million.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq: $19.54 million versus $18.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Evrysdi: $19.75 million compared to the $32.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trodelvy: $5.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.98 million.
  • Revenue- Total Royalty Receipts- Growth Products: $451.27 million compared to the $811.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tremfya: $35.27 million versus $37.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Royalty Pharma have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

