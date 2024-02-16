Back to top

American Axle (AXL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL - Free Report) reported $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of -$0.09 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion, representing a surprise of +1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Axle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Metal Forming: $576.20 million compared to the $534.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Driveline: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Metal Forming: $29.40 million versus $63.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Driveline: $140.10 million compared to the $87.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of American Axle have returned +15.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

