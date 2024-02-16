Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TDS (TDS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS - Free Report) reported $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of -$0.11 for the same period compares to -$0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17, the EPS surprise was +35.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TDS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • TDS Telecom Residential connections - Broadband - Wireline, Incumbent: 244.8 thousand versus 247.03 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • TDS Telecom Connections - Total: 1,163.1 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,167.1 thousand.
  • TDS Telecom Commercial connections - Total: 210.2 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 210.85 thousand.
  • TDS Telecom Residential connections - Total: 952.9 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 956.25 thousand.
  • Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular: $1 billion versus $971.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
  • Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom: $261.36 million versus $263.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Wholesale: $44.57 million versus $42.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- All other: $51.04 million versus $47.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
  • Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Equipment and product sales: $245.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $220.93 million.
  • Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Service: $754.73 million versus $753.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Commercial: $37.42 million compared to the $39.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Residential: $179.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $178.29 million.
Shares of TDS have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

