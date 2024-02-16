Back to top

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR - Free Report) reported $330.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to -$0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.45 million, representing a surprise of -2.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Healthcare Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $322.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $332.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
  • Revenues- Interest income: $4.42 million versus $4.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $3.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): -$0.11 compared to the -$0.11 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

