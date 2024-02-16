Cinemark (CNK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cinemark Holdings (
CNK Quick Quote CNK - Free Report) reported revenue of $638.9 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.15, compared to -$0.82 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $619.8 million, representing a surprise of +3.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cinemark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment: $10.21 versus $10.23 estimated by two analysts on average. Average ticket price - International Operating Segment: $3.81 compared to the $3.84 average estimate based on two analysts. Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment: $7.67 compared to the $7.71 average estimate based on two analysts. Attendance - International Operating Segment: 14.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.13 million. Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions: $54.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions: $267.50 million versus $259.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Other: $50.40 million compared to the $48.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession: $200.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenue- International Operating Segment- Other: $23.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Revenue- Admissions: $322.40 million versus $313.65 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenue- Other: $73.50 million versus $70.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Revenue- Concession: $243 million compared to the $236.06 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Cinemark here>>>
Shares of Cinemark have returned +20.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
