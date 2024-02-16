Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reported $331.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $320.6 million, representing a surprise of +3.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Arbor Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income: $331.06 million versus $320.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net: $16.73 million versus $19.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.2% change.
  • Other revenue- Property operating income: $1.45 million compared to the $1.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net: $33.07 million compared to the $35.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.
  • Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights: $21.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24%.
  • Other revenue- Other income: $2.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.59 million.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.48 compared to the $0.36 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Arbor Realty Trust here>>>

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise