Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AdvanSix (ASIX) Q4 Earnings

AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) reported $382.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of -$0.10 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335.8 million, representing a surprise of +13.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AdvanSix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Nylon: $78.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.69 million.
  • Sales- Ammonium Sulfate: $108.69 million versus $108.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Chemical Intermediates: $112.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.67 million.
  • Sales- Caprolactam: $82.51 million compared to the $65.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of AdvanSix have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

