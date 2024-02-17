We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $12.61, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 8.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.3%.
The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.33, down 138.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, down 44.03% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 210.38% higher. Right now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.