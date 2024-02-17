We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $57.46, demonstrating a -0.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.
Shares of the diagnostic imaging company witnessed a gain of 4.94% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.11% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lantheus Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 22, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 8.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $350.44 million, indicating a 33.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. At present, Lantheus Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lantheus Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.73.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.