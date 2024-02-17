We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Gained Today
The most recent trading session ended with Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT - Free Report) standing at $62.97, reflecting a +0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 23.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.3%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 21, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 92.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion, up 14.14% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.35% increase. As of now, Vertiv Holdings Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.92. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.37 for its industry.
We can also see that VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.