We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ameren (AEE) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Ameren (AEE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.08 billion, increasing 1.8% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ameren metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' will likely reach $403.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Electric' will reach $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' will reach 16,831.04 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,277 GWh.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameren here>>>
Shares of Ameren have demonstrated returns of +0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>