Countdown to RE/MAX (RMAX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that RE/MAX (RMAX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 31.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $77.19 million, exhibiting a decline of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific RE/MAX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marketing Funds fees' will reach $21.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Continuing franchise fees' will reach $31.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue' will reach $6.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Broker fees' to come in at $9.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Annual dues' should arrive at $8.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.
Over the past month, shares of RE/MAX have returned -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, RMAX carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.