LegalZoom (LZ) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Analysts on Wall Street project that LegalZoom (LZ - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $156.25 million, increasing 6.6% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 10% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some LegalZoom metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Subscription revenue' will reach $102.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Transaction revenue' to come in at $52.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of business formations' will likely reach 128. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 115.
The consensus estimate for 'Average Order Value' stands at $239.21. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $241 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Number of Transactions units' to reach 218. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 211.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of subscription units' will reach 1,546. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,441.
Shares of LegalZoom have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>