Countdown to Upland Software (UPLD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 40.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $71.54 million, exhibiting a decline of 9.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Upland Software metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Professional services' will reach $2.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.4% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total product revenue' will likely reach $68.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total product revenue- Subscription and support' will reach $66.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
Shares of Upland Software have demonstrated returns of +18% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPLD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.