We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With DMC Global (BOOM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from DMC Global (BOOM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, indicating an increase of 54.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $172.13 million, representing a decrease of 1.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DMC Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- DynaEnergetics' will reach $70.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- NobelClad' to reach $27.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Arcadia' will reach $72.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for DMC Global here>>>
Over the past month, DMC Global shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BOOM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>