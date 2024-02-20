We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Cable One (CABO) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Cable One (CABO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $12.86 per share, indicating an increase of 43.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $417.66 million, representing a decrease of 1.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cable One metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Residential Video' will reach $58.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Residential Data' stands at $248.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $26.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Business services' should come in at $76.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Residential Voice' of $8.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Cable One shares have witnessed a change of -9.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CABO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.