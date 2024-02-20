We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.04 billion, increasing 9.1% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Copart, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total- Vehicle sales' reaching $177.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total- Service revenues' should arrive at $870.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- International' to reach $184.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- United States' stands at $859.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.
Over the past month, Copart, Inc. shares have recorded returns of +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPRT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>