Insights Into Bausch (BHC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.25 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bausch metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Solta Medical' at $95.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- International' will likely reach $263.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues' should arrive at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Salix' will reach $602.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Diversified Products' to reach $232.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Bausch + Lomb - Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals' of $189.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Bausch + Lomb - Vision Care' reaching $678.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Bausch + Lomb - Surgical' will reach $200.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
Shares of Bausch have demonstrated returns of +4.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BHC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.